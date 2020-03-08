Ruling DP to Conduct Online Vote of 800,000 Members on Satellite Party Merger

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ruling Democratic Party(DP) will conduct an online vote of some 800-thousand of its members to decide whether it will join minor liberal parties and civic groups in creating a satellite party for the April 15 general elections.DP election committee spokesperson Je Youn-kyung said on Wednesday that the party supreme council decided to carry out the poll from 6:00 a.m. Thursday to 6:00 a.m. Friday.The move reflects the DP's concerns that the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) may win a majority in the upcoming elections, after it set up a satellite party to take advantage of the new mixed-member proportional representation system.During Wednesday's supreme council meeting, party chair Lee Hae-chan said the satellite party would serve the objective of electoral reforms and punish the UFP for foul play.There are, however, objections within the ruling party with some arguing that the merger lacks justification since the DP led the electoral reforms and heavily criticized the main opposition for creating a "fake" party.