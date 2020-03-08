Ruling DP Chief Vows Not to Take Additional PR Seats Through Satellite Party

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of South Korea's ruling Democratic Party(DP) vowed not to take additional proportional representation seats after merging with minor parties to create a satellite party for the April 15 general elections.At a supreme council meeting on Wednesday, DP Chair Lee Hae-chan said should the ruling party join the merger, it plans to prioritize minor parties forproportional representation numbers, while placing its candidates on the back burner.Emphasizing that the ruling party will make great sacrifices in the process, Lee said the decision will be made through a 24-hour online vote of party members starting on Thursday.The party chair's remarks suggest that the DP will only seek around seven proportional representation seats through the satellite party, about the same number it expects without the merger.Criticizing the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) for creating a "fake" satellite entity to rob minor parties of their chance to secure more parliamentary seats through electoral reforms, Lee said the DP will assist minor parties through the merger.