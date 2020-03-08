S. Korea Strengthens Screening of Travelers from Italy, Iran

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has designated Italy and Iran quarantine management zones following recent surges in COVID-19 cases in the two countries.Yoon Tae-ho, quarantine chief of the central disaster relief headquarters, said in a regular media briefing on Wednesday that the designation took effect at 12 a.m. Those entering South Korea via the two countries are now required to fill out a health questionnaire and go through a temperature check upon arrival.Similar extra screening measures were earlier imposed on people arriving from China, Hong Kong and Macao.Since the beginning of mass outbreaks of the coronavirus in China in January, South Korea has imposed an outright entry ban only on foreigners from China’s Hubei Province, the epicenter of the contagious disease. It imposed stringent entry restrictions on Japan last Friday, but only as a reciprocal move to Tokyo’s similar measures on Seoul the previous day.Quarantine chief Yoon said the government is putting higher priority on containing local community spread than measures regarding foreign arrivals given continuous, sporadic outbreaks across the nation.However, he said the government is aware there may come a time when it will have to refocus on entry management, and is closely monitoring related situations.As of early Wednesday, Italy and Iran have reported the world’s second and third most COVID-19 cases at more than 10-thousand and eight-thousand, respectively, following China with over 80-thousand cases. South Korea was fourth with seven-thousand-755 cases compiled as of 12 a.m. Wednesday.