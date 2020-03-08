Gov't to Create COVID-19 Prevention Guidelines for 'High-risk' Businesses

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will put forth new guidelines to better prevent the mass spread of COVID-19 at workplaces following a major cluster of infections linked to a call center in southwestern Seoul.The central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters said on Wednesday the guidelines will include recommending businesses with a high density of people to advise their employees to work from home or under flexible hours.Businesses will also be advised to adjust commute and lunch hours for their workers and come up with ways to lower workplace density.The government will also outline steps for companies to conduct daily health checks for fever and respiratory problems, excluding employees with symptoms from their work duties and managing a list of workers and visitors to the workplace.In line with the latest move, related ministries and local governments will devise specific guidelines for karaoke rooms, internet cafes, clubs, sports centers and private educational institutes.In response to growing concerns over the spread of the virus among people who use subways in Seoul and its surrounding areas, officials said local governments of Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon are preparing their own set of countermeasures.