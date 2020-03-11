Seoul Mayor Vows to Keep Call Center Cluster from Turning into Daegu Epidemic

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City Mayor Park Won-soon has vowed to ensure the mass infections linked to a call center in the southwestern Guro District do not turn into an epidemic like in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.During an online briefing on Wednesday, Park said the metropolitan government has launched an investigation into Seoul's 417 privately-run call centers, adding a guideline will soon be distributed on adjusting working conditions and managing facilities.Should operators of the call centers be unable to provide alternative workplaces or have their employees work from home, Park said Seoul City will offer financial and personnel support.The mayor, meanwhile, said there was little chance the virus from the Guro call center would spread among people using subways in the area, since disinfection is frequently conducted at subway stations.Park said the city is also in the process of confirming a connection to the Shincheonji religious sect in cooperation with other local governments.As of 12:00 a.m. Wednesday, there have been at least 93 infections reported in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon in relation to the call center cluster.