KOSPI Plunges Below 1,900 in Mid-day Trading over Coronavirus Scare

Write: 2020-03-11 14:45:53Update: 2020-03-11 15:55:59

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's main bourse dipped below the psychologically important one-thousand-900 mark during mid-day trading on Wednesday, amid growing concerns the protracted COVID-19 outbreak will significantly slow global economic growth. 

As of 2:37 p.m., the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) was trading at one-thousand-899-point-87 points, down 63-point-06 points, or three-point-21 percent, from the previous session. 

The index plunged more than two percent for two consecutive trading days through Monday before slightly rebounding on Tuesday to zero-point-42 percent. 

To deal with with increasing market volatility and uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus, the government announced a three-month regulation on stock short selling.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also traded over four percent lower than Tuesday.
