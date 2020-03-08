Menu Content

FKP: 9.2% Seeking to Become Proportional Candidates in 20s, 30s

Write: 2020-03-11 15:17:20Update: 2020-03-11 15:47:24

Photo : YONHAP News

A higher-than-expected number of people in their 20s and 30s are seeking proportional representation seat candidacy for the main opposition United Future Party(UFP)'s satellite party in the April 15 general elections.

Gong Byeong-ho, the head of the Future Korea Party(FKP)'s candidate nomination committee, said on Wednesday that out of 531 applicants, 49 or nine-point-two percent were in their 20s and 30s.

Gong said the participation of the younger generation shows the country's young people want to change the existing political order and many of them have high expectations for the conservative bloc.

The committee chair said his party is willing to prioritize some of the younger applicants for the proportional representation numbers.

The party is expected to begin interviews on Thursday, starting with the youngest applicants.
