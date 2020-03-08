S. Korea to Tighten Standards for Fine Dust Levels on Public Transportation

Starting next month, the South Korean government will tighten standards for managing fine dust particles inside public transportation vehicles.The Environment Ministry said on Wednesday that from April 1, operators of intercity buses, subways and trains will be advised to keep the amount of ultrafine particles smaller than two-point-five micrometers in diameter, below 50 micrograms per cubic meter.Current standards advise operators to maintain the level of fine dust particles smaller than ten micrometers in diameter below 150 to 200 micrograms per cubic meter.Annual air quality measurements for the vehicles will be mandatory, compared to the currently advised biennial check.The government will also replace dilapidated ventilation facilities at 92 subway stations nationwide and install air purification systems at 237 stations and on one-thousand-577 trains.The ministry aims to lower the nation's annual average ultra fine dust level from 23 micrograms per cubic meter last year to 20 micrograms this year.