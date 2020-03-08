KOSPI Drops Nearly 2.8% over COVID-19 Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's main bourse shed over two-point-seven percent on Wednesday amid growing concerns that the protracted COVID-19 outbreak will significantly slow global economic growth.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 54-point-66 points, or two-point-78 percent, to close at one-thousand-908-point-27 points.At one point in the afternoon it dipped below the psychologically important one-thousand-900 mark to one-thousand-899-point-87 points, down three-point-21 percent from the previous session. It was the first time in seven months the KOSPI fell below that point during mid-day trading since it reached one-thousand-891-point-81 points on August 6.Foreigners dumped 696-point-one billion won worth of shares while institutions sold 464-point-seven billion won. Individuals bought one-point-08 trillion won.The index plunged over two percent for two consecutive trading days through Monday before slightly rebounding on Tuesday by zero-point-42 percent.On that day, the government announced a three-month regulation on stock short selling to deal with increasing market volatility amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also plummeted 24-point-36 points on Wednesday, or three-point-93 percent, to 595-point-61 points.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-193 won.