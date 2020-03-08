USFK Commander Renews 'Fight Tonight' Resolve amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

The top commander of American troops stationed on the Korean Peninsula says the U.S. maintains its readiness to defend South Korea despite the spread of the novel coronavirus.U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) Commander Robert Abrams reiterated their "Fight Tonight" readiness while speaking on American Forces Network(AFN) on Wednesday.Abrams said some are calling for tougher travel restrictions on U.S. military personnel in and out of South Korea for thorough quarantine against COVID-19, but he emphasized the USFK has a mission in the country and does not think light of it.Noting that the safety of American soldiers is still its top priority, he said the USFK is running an around-the-clock monitoring system that can respond to any call for assistance from its members regarding the virus.Abrams also positively assessed their cooperation with the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over the epidemic. According to the U.S. commander, eight U.S. soldiers, family members and South Korean base workers were confirmed to have contracted the disease so far, while 95 others are in self-quarantine.