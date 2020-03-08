DP Lawmakers Call for Gaeseong Park Resumption to Solve Mask Shortage

Photo : YONHAP News

Two senior ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers have proposed the resumption of a suspended inter-Korean industrial park as a solution to the shortage of face masks on the Korean Peninsula amid the COVID-19 outbreak.DP Supreme Council member Park Kwang-on said during meeting Wednesday that there are at least 30-thousand skilled workers who can produce cotton masks and around 50 production facilities at the Gaeseong Industrial Park in North Korea. He said protective suits that are highly needed among health care workers and disinfection workers can be also made there, immediately.Park argued that the resumption of the factory complex can also help other countries reeling from severe shortage of anti-virus gear while contributing to peace on the peninsula.Another council member, Sul Hoon, echoed the view saying over 70 companies based in Gaeseong could produce at least cotton masks. He called on North Korea to respond to such a proposal and also asked the South Korean government to actively make it happen.