Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo has ensured the military is mobilizing every resource available to assist in nationwide efforts to contain the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.Jeong made the remark Wednesday at the 74th commencement and commission ceremony of the Naval Academy in Jinhae, South Gyeongsang Province.He said COVID-19 is posing a grave threat to the lives and health of the public, adding the number of infections within barracks is also on the rise.The minister said the non-military threat can affect their readiness posture and that the military considers the current situation a "quasi state of war." He stressed the military can show its true mettle by serving the nation in a dire situation and declared now is the time to do so.