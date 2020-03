Photo : YONHAP News

At least 99 cases related to a call center in Seoul's Guro district have been confirmed.Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said Wednesday that in Seoul alone there were 70 confirmed cases related to the call center as of 7:00 that evening, five more than the morning tally. Twenty-nine other cases were in Gyeonggi Province and Incheon.The figure included not only employees of the call center but also trainees and family members. About 200 employees are still undergoing testing.Health authorities have confirmed that five members of a religious sect at the epicenter of South Korea's COVID-19 outbreak in Daegu work at the call center, but all have tested negative for the virus.