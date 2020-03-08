President Moon Praises Health Officials During KCDC Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in visited the headquarters for the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) in Cheongju on Wednesday to encourage officials fighting COVID-19.It was his first visit to the headquarters since the start of the country's COVID-19 outbreak.Acknowledging the pain suffered by the public as it struggles with the disease, Moon thanked the KCDC for its hard work that has produced globally acknowledged results. He also asked that particular efforts be made to prevent further deaths.He praised the results of the KCDC's efforts as "healing" and inspiring to the public. He added that those results can now contribute to the international community, too.According to the presidential office, Moon made the visit unannounced, curtailed reports and briefings and took a bare minimum of staff in order to minimize the disturbance. With KCDC officials reportedly so busy they are missing meals, the president also brought specially prepared dishes that they could eat at any time.