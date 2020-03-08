Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

S. Korean Stocks Drop over 3% after WHO Pandemic Declaration

Write: 2020-03-12 10:54:50Update: 2020-03-12 12:26:28

S. Korean Stocks Drop over 3% after WHO Pandemic Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks fell more than three percent during mid-day trading on Thursday, following the World Health Organization’s declaration that the new coronavirus is a pandemic.

As of 10:27 a.m., the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) plunged to one-thousand-848-point-72 points, losing 59-point-55 points, or three-point-12 percent, from the previous day.

On Wednesday, the KOSPI plunged nearly three percent to close at one-thousand-908-point-27, the lowest level since February 2016.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell to 573-point-71 points, shedding 21-point-66 points, or three-point-64 percent, from the previous session.

Amid renewed uncertainties over COVID-19 and expectations of a recession, the Dow Jones on Wednesday dropped five-point-86 percent, while both Nasdaq and S&P 500 dropped four-point-seven percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >