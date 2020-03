Photo : YONHAP News

A U.N. organization is warning that about 10 million North Koreans urgently need food assistance.According to Radio Free Asia on Thursday, the World Meteorological Organization(WMO) said in an annual report on climate change released Tuesday that dry weather continued in the first half of 2019 after two consecutive years of dry conditions and irregular weather patterns.Only 56-point-three millimeters of rainfall fell in North Korea from January to March 2019, the lowest on record since 1917.Ten million would reportedly represent about 40 percent of North Korea's population.In a report released last week, the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization(FAO) designated North Korea a nation that requires outside food assistance.