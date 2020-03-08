Ruling DP Begins Online Vote of Members on 'Satellite Party' Creation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ruling Democratic Party(DP) began an online vote of some 780-thousand of its members to decide whether it will join minor liberal parties and civic groups in creating a satellite party for the April 15 general elections.The DP is asking members to vote in the 24-hour poll that started at 6:00 a.m. Thursday, saying participation in the satellite party would serve the objective of electoral reforms, including assisting minor parties secure more parliamentary seats.In a notice proposing the vote on Wednesday, the party noted the need to prevent a majority win by the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) with its satellite party through the new mixed-member proportional representation system and to lay the foundation for the success of the Moon Jae-in administration.There are, however, objections within the ruling party with some arguing that the merger lacks justification since the DP led the electoral reforms and had heavily criticized the main opposition for creating a "fake" party.On Wednesday, DP Chair Lee Hae-chan vowed not to take additional proportional representation seats, prioritizing minor parties for those positions.