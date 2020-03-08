Trump Hints at Lifting Alerts for S. Korea, China

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has hinted at a possible lifting of travel alerts on South Korea and China, citing progress in the countries' fight against the novel coronavirus.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"We are monitoring the situation in China and South Korea. As their situation improves, we will reevaluate the restrictions and warnings that are currently in place for a possible early opening."Trump made the remarks on Wednesday during a televised address to the nation at the White House, after announcing a ban on travel from Europe, except Britain, to the United States.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight. These restrictions will be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground."The U.S. has so far issued a level-three travel warning for South Korea, recommending Americans to avoid non-essential travel to the country, and a level-four "Do Not Travel" warning for the virus-stricken city of Daegu.The U.S. also requires all airlines operating U.S.-bound flights from South Korea to conduct pre-boarding health screening of passengers.