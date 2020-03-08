S. Korea to Enforce Stricter Quarantine Measures for Travelers from Europe

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will enforce stricter entry procedures for travelers from a number of European countries amid the rapidly rising cases of the new coronavirus across the continent.The central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters said on Thursday that starting 12:00 a.m. Sunday, travelers from France, Germany, Spain, Britain and the Netherlands will have to go through enhanced quarantine steps.Travelers arriving from Dubai and Moscow who had been to Europe in the past two weeks are also included.The heightened quarantine measures include a fever check, submission of a health questionnaire and the mandatory download of a mobile application to report on health conditions while in South Korea.Such measures come after several COVID-19 patients who recently visited Europe, particularly virus-hit Italy, have been reported in the country.The total number of COVID-19 patients in Europe has surpassed 18-thousand, with Italy reporting 12-thousand-462 cases thus far, while the death toll has hit 827.