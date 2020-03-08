'Minor Justice Party Will Not Participate in New Satellite Party'

Photo : YONHAP News

Minor Justice Party Rep. Lee Jeong-mi says her party has no intention of merging with the ruling Democratic Party(DP) to create a satellite party ahead of April's general elections.In an interview with a local radio program on Thursday, Lee said the Justice Party will not participate in a "sham," in response to the main opposition United Future Party’s creation of a satellite party to take advantage of the new mixed-member proportional representation system.Lee said there are enough minor liberal parties who can win parliamentary seats to prevent the main opposition from winning a majority. She stressed that setting up a satellite party to secure proportional representation seats is not the only solution.The minor opposition lawmaker added that that is not the reason why her party pushed for the mixed-member proportional representation system.Lee's remarks came as the DP began an online vote of its members earlier in the day to decide whether to join minor liberal parties and civic groups in establishing the satellite party.On Wednesday, DP Chair Lee Hae-chan vowed not to take additional proportional representation seats, prioritizing minor parties for those positions.