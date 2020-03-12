Mayor Park: Over 100 COVID-19 Infections Linked to Call Center in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 100 novel coronavirus infections have been linked to a call center in southwestern Seoul.Seoul City Mayor Park Won-soon revealed during an online briefing that as of 10 a.m. Thursday, a total of 102 cases had been reported in relation to the call center in Guro District.He said 71 of the cases are in Seoul, 17 in Incheon and 14 in Gyeonggi Province.Park also announced the city government decided to designate the building where the call center is located and its surrounding area as an "infectious disease special support zone" to mobilize necessary personnel and resources to contain the virus.In response to concerns about the virus' spread among residents of the building's top floors, Park said all the residents tested negative and the city would continue to monitor them.He also noted that he didn't support the idea of placing them in cohort isolation.Park said the city stands by the principle of maintaining its functions while responding to the virus through proactive administrative measures and quarantine efforts with cooperation of citizens.