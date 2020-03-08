N. Gyeongsang Sees First Full Recovery of COVID-19 Among Self-Quarantine Patients

Photo : YONHAP News

North Gyeongsang Province has seen its first full recovery among COVID-19 patients in self-quarantine in their own homes.According to the province on Thursday, a 43-year-old woman, identified only as A, went into self-quarantine after testing positive for the novel coronavirus on February 29. Having mild symptoms, the patient was checked on at home by medical staff four times a day.She was concluded to have made a full recovery on Wednesday after she tested negative for the virus two times.Four other COVID-19 patients in the province, who had been staying at treatment facilities for those with mild symptoms, have also made full recoveries, just seven days after entering the centers.An official of the provincial government said these four people are in their 20s, 30s and 40s and likely recovered swiftly because they had almost no symptoms upon entering the treatment facilities.As of Thursday morning, a total of 83 people have fully recovered from COVID-19 in North Gyeongsang Province.