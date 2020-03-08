UFP Floor Leader Blasts DP for Moves to Create Satellite Party

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of South Korea's main opposition United Future Party(UFP) heavily criticized the ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Thursday for trying to create a satellite party ahead of April's general elections.During a meeting of the UFP's Supreme Council, floor leader Shim Jae-cheol accused the DP of specializing in backtracking on it decisions.Shim noted how the DP's Chair Lee Hae-chan and its election committee chief Lee Nak-yon had accused the opposition of foul play and attempting to take advantage of the new mixed-member proportional representation when the UFP set up its satellite party.Floor leader Shim argued the DP now needs to drop complaints filed with the prosecution against UFP lawmakers over their involvement in a parliamentary brawl last year in relation to the fast-tracking of reforms bills.Shim added the DP should also issue a public apology.