Politics

UFP Leadership Calls for Reconsideration of Candidate Nominations for 6 Areas

Write: 2020-03-12 15:15:08Update: 2020-03-12 15:32:41

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Council of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) is calling for the reconsideration of candidate nominations for six constituencies.

UFP Chairperson Hwang Kyo-ahn revealed the Supreme Council’s decision after chairing a meeting of the council on Thursday, with about a month to go before the general elections.

It marked the first time for the party’s leadership to take issue with and request reconsideration for decisions made by the UFP candidate nomination committee.

The six areas the council is seeking reconsiderations for are Seoul’s Gangnam-B District, Incheon’s Yeonsu-B District, Daegu’s Dalseo-A District, Geoje in South Gyeongsang Province, and Busan’s Buk-Gangseo-B District and Jin-A District. 

During two previous meetings, the council confirmed 63 candidates selected by the nomination committee and confirmed 58 more candidates on Thursday.
