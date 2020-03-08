US to Implement 60-day Travel Ban for Service Members to and from S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense(DoD) will implement from Friday a 60-day ban for service members, military families and civilian employees traveling to and from South Korea amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) said Thursday that the Pentagon notified them of the decision and they are analyzing the effect it will have on USFK personnel.Under the latest ban, American military service members, their families and DoD civilians will not be allowed to travel to and from countries designated "Level 3 locations" by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), including South Korea, China, Italy and Iran.The Pentagon said the measure includes all forms of travel, including “Permanent Change of Station, Temporary Duty and government-funded leave."The department said “Level 3” countries are set by the CDC and may change, adding the Pentagon guidance will follow those changes. It also said “service secretaries and commanders may issue waivers to this policy as they determine necessary to ensure mission readiness and address specific cases."For the time being, U.S. troop deployments to South Korea or from the country to another region will be impossible.