Photo : YONHAP News

Reverend Jun Kwang-hoon, a controversial conservative pastor, filed five requests for a review of the legality of his arrest, but all were dismissed by the court.His third, fourth and fifth requests were rejected by the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday.Jun, who heads the Christian Council of Korea, was arrested last month for allegedly violating election law by urging citizens to support a specific political party in the April general elections during street rallies.The court issued an arrest warrant for the pastor, saying it recognized the need to detain him based on the charges, which are grave in view of free and fair elections in a democratic country. The court also cited the risk that he might flee to avoid punishment.