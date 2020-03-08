Seoul Encouraged by Trump's Remark on Reevaluating Travel Warning

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry sees U.S. President Donald Trump's latest remarks on reevaluating the U.S. travel warning on South Korea as an encouraging sign.In an address to the nation on the COVID-19 response Wednesday, Trump hinted at possibly easing travel restrictions if the situation improves.Speaking to reporters Thursday, a Foreign Ministry official said it was encouraging to hear that South Korea was not included in the U.S.' latest travel ban, and even more so when the possible easing of restrictions was mentioned.However, the official warned against excessive optimism and vowed to continue quarantine efforts and monitor global trends related to the outbreak.In the speech, Trump suspended travel from continental Europe to the United States for 30 days. He also said that as the situation improves in South Korea and China, the U.S. will reevaluate the restrictions and warnings that are currently in place.Another ministry official said the statement likely reflects Seoul's close cooperation with Washington on COVID-19, including information sharing and taking preemptive screening and quarantine measures.