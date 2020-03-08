US Human Rights Report Mentions Suspended Art Exhibit in Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

The latest edition of the U.S. State Department's human rights report addressed controversy that arose over an art exhibition in Japan that was suspended for its display of a statue commemorating victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.The annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices released Wednesday talked about the Aichi Triennale 2019 in relation to the issue of freedom of speech.The exhibition in question was part of the international art festival held in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture last August. It was abruptly closed three days into the event following threats from right-wing groups.The report noted how the Japanese government canceled subsidies for the Aichi Triennale after the incident.The report said it's also controversial that Japan's education ministry is maintaining a censorship system on school history textbooks regarding content related to the country's colonial and militaristic past.