Lebanon Enacts Entry Ban on S. Korea, 3 Other Virus-Hit Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

Lebanon has imposed an immediate entry ban on arrivals from four countries most affected by COVID-19 outbreaks, including South Korea.According to the Lebanese newspaper The Daily Star, Prime Minister Hassan Diab publicly announced the decision on Wednesday, following a ministerial meeting. The other three countries subject to the ban are China, Italy and Iran.The Middle East country also said it plans to ban flights from seven other countries, including France, Germany, Spain and the U.K., from four days later.The daily reported 61 people in Lebanon have been diagnosed with the highly contagious disease so far, and two of them died. The decision came after the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus as a pandemic. The virus has infected more than 126-thousand people in at least 124 countries.