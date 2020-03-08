Foreign Diplomats to Visit Incheon Airport to Observe Quarantine Efforts

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign diplomats stationed in South Korea will visit Incheon International Airport on Friday to observe the country's COVID-19 quarantine efforts.According to the Foreign Ministry and the Incheon International Airport Corporation on Thursday, a group of around 20 diplomats will visit Terminal 1 to see how containment efforts are being carried out.The envoys will first be briefed on stepped-up screening measures. Then they will inspect for themselves the thermal testing process, the collection of health questionnaires from passengers and other related procedures.The onsite visit is designed to introduce how the government is working to prevent the coronavirus from being transmitted overseas as now more than 120 nations have placed entry restrictions on South Korea.Last week, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha proposed diplomats get a first-hand look of the quarantine procedures at Incheon Airport. On Wednesday, U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris made a visit and said, "The Korean model is held up as the exemplar around the world."