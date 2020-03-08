Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

PM Chung Calls Guro Call Center 'Lesson to Be Learned'

Write: 2020-03-12 18:27:36Update: 2020-03-12 18:44:00

PM Chung Calls Guro Call Center 'Lesson to Be Learned'

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun says a cluster of COVID-19 infections linked to an insurance call center in southwestern Seoul stands as a cautionary tale to prevent similar incidents in the country. 

During his visit to the call center housed in a commercial building in the Sindorim area in Guro District on Thursday, Chung said lessons should be learned from this case and more proactive efforts made so there is not another recurrence of such a cluster of infections.

Chung admitted that while the government focused a lot of attention on nursing homes nationwide following the mass outbreak in Daenam Hospital in Cheongdo County last month, it failed to inject similar efforts into call centers. He said the Guro call center case requires efficient countermeasures to be set up for all other call centers in the country.  

The prime minister also noted slight declines in the number of new infections in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, and urged the government to remain alert and ready for the possibility of sporadic outbreaks.  

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon accompanied Chung during the visit along with senior district and government officials. According to municipal government, at least 102 COVID-19 patients were known to have contracted the disease at or via the call center.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >