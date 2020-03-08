PM Chung Calls Guro Call Center 'Lesson to Be Learned'

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun says a cluster of COVID-19 infections linked to an insurance call center in southwestern Seoul stands as a cautionary tale to prevent similar incidents in the country.During his visit to the call center housed in a commercial building in the Sindorim area in Guro District on Thursday, Chung said lessons should be learned from this case and more proactive efforts made so there is not another recurrence of such a cluster of infections.Chung admitted that while the government focused a lot of attention on nursing homes nationwide following the mass outbreak in Daenam Hospital in Cheongdo County last month, it failed to inject similar efforts into call centers. He said the Guro call center case requires efficient countermeasures to be set up for all other call centers in the country.The prime minister also noted slight declines in the number of new infections in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, and urged the government to remain alert and ready for the possibility of sporadic outbreaks.Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon accompanied Chung during the visit along with senior district and government officials. According to municipal government, at least 102 COVID-19 patients were known to have contracted the disease at or via the call center.