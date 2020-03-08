UFP Committee Partially Accepts Leaders' Call to Reconsider Key Nominations

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition United Future Party’s candidate nomination committee has decided to hold primaries in two of its key constituencies for the upcoming general elections, reversing some of its earlier decisions.The party’s top recruiter, Kim Hyong-o, informed reporters on Thursday of the latest move by the committee to leave Incheon’s Yeonsu-B District and Daegu’s Dalseo-A District open to competition.Initially, the committee had nominated former lawmakers Min Hyun-joo and Lee Doo-ah as the sole candidate for each district. They will now have to compete with incumbent lawmaker Min Kyung-wook and former Daegu City official Hong Suk-joon, respectively, to become the party’s standard-bearers in the general elections on April 15.The flip-flop came hours after the conservative party’s Supreme Council called for the reconsideration for six constituencies, including the two districts.The nomination committee held steady on its decision for the other four districts, including Seoul’s Gangnam-B, Geoje in South Gyeongsang Province, and Busan’s Buk-Gangseo-B and Jin-A.