Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

NEC Urges Gov't to Provide Masks for Every Voter During General Elections

Write: 2020-03-12 18:41:16Update: 2020-03-12 18:47:41

NEC Urges Gov't to Provide Masks for Every Voter During General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission(NEC) has urged the government to prepare 25 million masks for the upcoming general elections. 

In a written report to the National Assembly's Public Administration and Security Committee on Thursday, the NEC called for pan-government assistance to protect the health of prospective voters amid the COVID-19 outbreak. 

The election watchdog said every voter needs to wear a mask inside polling stations, and estimated that a budget of just over 50 billion won will be needed to cover related costs.

The NEC also sees the provision of masks as a way to increase voter participating by mitigating concerns over possible coronavirus infection. 

It calculated that 25 million masks would be needed based on the 58 percent voter turnout recorded during the previous general elections in 2016. The estimated number of eligible voters in the country is 43-point-two million.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >