S. Korea's Top Diplomat: Seoul's Response to Japan Not Tit-for-Tat

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's top diplomat said on Thursday that though Seoul's response to tougher Japanese entry restrictions might seem at first glance to be a tit-for-tat, they are substantively different.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said in an exclusive interview with KBS that while Japan began its quarantine measures with a 14-day isolation period, South Korea simply asks people who'd like to come to do so, but take measures.Japan has virtually banned people from entering from South Korea with a 14-day isolation period, while South Korea has simply bolstered its quarantine process through special entry procedures while still permitting entry from Japan. Kang said rather than isolate inbound passengers, her country plans to carefully monitor the health of people who enter the country from Japan.Regarding whether South Korea might restrict inbound flights from Japan to certain airports, Kang said the government would consider additional measures in accordance with the situation. She cautioned, however, that most passengers inbound from Japan are South Korean nationals and that she must keep in mind the inconvenience they might suffer, too.The foreign minister also said Seoul is not considering plans to evacuate about four-thousand South Korean nationals in Italy as that country has an advanced medical system.She added that U.S. President Donald Trump's hinting that travel restrictions placed on South Korea could be relaxed might be interpreted as U.S. praise for Seoul's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.