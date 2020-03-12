Concern Mounts Over Possible Cluster Infection at Government Complex

Photo : YONHAP News

A string of confirmed cases of COVID-19 among civil servants working at Government Complex Sejong is heightening concern that a cluster infection in the central government's nerve center could be in the making.The government announced Thursday that 14 more civil servants at the complex tested positive -- 13 from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and one from the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans.That raised the number of confirmed cases there to 21, a number that climbs to 23 if two officials from agencies located in adjacent civilian buildings are included.Health officials in Sejong City are conducting an epidemiological investigation to confirm where patients have been and who they may have come in contact with. Government Complex Sejong is conducting investigations and taking quarantine measures as well.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, the hardest hit ministry with 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, has ordered all non-essential personnel to work from home and is testing all of its employees for the virus.There is worry, however, that the number of cases will likely increase at South Korea's largest government complex with over 12-thousand civil servants. Additional confirmed cases at central government agencies located in the complex could impede government administration.