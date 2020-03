Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ruling Democratic Party(DP) has voted to join minor liberal parties and civic groups in creating a satellite party for the April 15 general elections.A party spokesperson said at a briefing Friday that about 241-thousand out of roughly 789-thousand eligible party members took part in the vote. Some 74-point-one percent voted in favor of creating the party, while 25-point-nine percent voted against.The spokesperson said the poll received the highest voter turnout of the party's four party-wide votes so far.He added that the poll result displays the party members' strong call for the party to join in the creation of the satellite party.The DP's supreme council will likely hold a final vote on the results on Friday.