Prime Minister to Make Recommendation on Declaring Daegu, N. Gyeongsang Province a Disaster Zone

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Friday that he's consulted with President Moon Jae-in regarding whether the city of Daegu and surrounding region of North Gyeongsang Province should be declared a disaster zone.Convening a national disaster management meeting in Daegu, the prime minister said relevant procedures are underway and he would make a formal recommendation to the president shortly.Chung said the battle against COVID-19 has gone beyond Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province and is becoming a national and even global fight. He said cluster infections such as those with the Shincheonji religious sect or the call center in Seoul could happen anywhere in the country.He added that COVID-19's status as a global pandemic means that there is a serious threat of new cases entering from overseas, and that the nation must strengthen its quarantine measures and respond thoroughly and preemptively. He said the country's experience in Daegu would become a valuable weapon in the battle against the virus.Acknowledging concern that a spat of infections at the central government complex in Sejong City could impede government functionality, Chung said he would inspect quarantine efforts in Sejong City, Daejeon and other central regions where government agencies are clustered.