The won-dollar exchange rate is showing signs of climbing after U.S. stock indices witnessed a plunge of more than nine percent on Thursday.The won-dollar rate on the foreign exchange market in Seoul stood at one-thousand-222-point-five won per dollar as of 9:41 a.m. Friday, up 16 won against the dollar from the previous trading day.The figure is the highest to be posted for intraday trading since the won-dollar rate stood at one-thousand-227 won on March 3, 2016.The exchange rate has been continuously rising since starting off at one-thousand-215 won.