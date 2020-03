Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's main stock market is in turmoil, falling more than seven percent on Friday morning.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) slipped to one-thousand-698-point-88, as of noon, down 135-point-45 points or seven-point-38 percent from the previous close.A circuit breaker was put in place for the main bourse and trading was suspended for 20 minutes when the index plunged more than eight percent.Earlier in the day, a similar move was also introduced for the secondary KOSDAQ market.