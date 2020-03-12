DP Chair Apologizes for Failing to Prevent UFP 'Foul Play with Satellite Party

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Friday issued a public apology for failing to prevent foul play by the main opposition United Future Party(UFP), which created a satellite offshoot ahead of April general elections.After declaring that members of his party voted in support of merging with minor liberal parties to set up a satellite party of their own, DP Chair Lee Hae-chan stressed the move was inevitable to prevent the UFP from winning a majority.He accused the main opposition of robbing minor parties of their chance to secure parliamentary seats under the new mixed-member proportional representation system, ultimately damaging the objective of electoral reforms.The DP leader then vowed to punish the UFP through the satellite party and to assist minor parties in entering parliament by prioritizing them for proportional representation seats.Out of more than 241-thousand DP members who participated in the 24-hour vote that ended at 6:00 a.m. Friday, 74-point-one percent supported the satellite party and 25-point-nine percent were opposed.