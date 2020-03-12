UFP Candidate Nomination Committee Chief Resigns Amid Nomination Controversy

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the main opposition United Future Party’s(UFP) candidate nomination committee has resigned amid controversy over a nomination ahead of the April general elections.Kim Hyong-o announced at press briefing on Friday the withdrawal of his strategic nomination of Kim Mi-kyun, the head of a software startup, for Gangnam-C district in southern Seoul.The nominee, who named the previous day, sparked controversy after he was alleged to be an avid supporter of President Moon Jae-in.The committee chair said in response that he would step down from his post and take responsibility.Kim expressed hopes his resignation would allow the UFP to uphold the value of conservatism, unite and grow to become a party that wins public support and meets expectations.Earlier this week, the committee retracted two nominations after the UFP's Supreme Council, including party chair Hwang Kyo-ahn, demanded reconsideration.