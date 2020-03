Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's main stock market is reeling from growing concerns over the global spread of the novel coronavirus.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell to one-thousand-729-point-61 as of 1:43 p.m., down 104-point-72 points or five-point-71 percent from the previous close.A circuit breaker was put in place for the main bourse and trading was suspended for 20 minutes when the index plunged more than eight percent.Earlier in the day, a similar move was also introduced for the secondary KOSDAQ market.