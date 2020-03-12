Menu Content

Main Opposition UFP, Minor Justice Party React to Ruling DP's Satellite Party Creation

2020-03-13

Main Opposition UFP, Minor Justice Party React to Ruling DP's Satellite Party Creation

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition United Future Party(UFP) has denounced the ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) decision to participate in the liberal bloc's creation of a satellite party ahead of the general elections.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, UFP Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn accused the DP of lacking political morals and backtracking on its earlier promise to not establish a satellite party under the new mixed-member proportional representation system.

The UFP also claimed the DP pushed the electoral reform bill in order to win approval for another bill on setting up an agency to probe corruption by high-ranking officials.

The minor Justice Party, which opposed the DP's latest move, said the decision had been expected.

While an official said the minor party doesn't intend to change its position, it held a closed-door meeting to discuss follow-up measures.
