Mayor Park: Authorities 'Extinguishing Big Fire' Regarding Call Center COVID-19 Cluster

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said authorities seem to be in the process of "extinguishing the big fire," in relation to a cluster of infections at a call center in southwestern Seoul.During an online briefing on Friday, Park said most of the infections confirmed in this case were reported among people who worked on one floor of the call center's offices in a building located in the city's Guro District. He added that some of the employees; families also tested positive for the disease and that epidemiological survey were nearly complete.The mayor stressed the city must not lower its guard, as the possibility of the infections "emitting sparks" to other areas remains high.Park said the city government is expected to complete inspections on more than 400 other privately-run call centers throughout capital by Friday.Seoul has also begun inspecting over 10-thousand internet cafes and karaoke rooms in the city, which are also at higher risk for mass infections.As of 10:00 a.m. Friday, 109 people linked to the call center have tested positive for COVID-19, including 74 in Seoul, 18 in Gyeonggi Province and 17 in Incheon.