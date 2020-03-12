KOSPI Closes Friday Down 3.43%

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean stock market plunged around three and a half percent on Friday amid coronavirus fears after a roller coaster session.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell 62-point-89 points, or three-point-43 percent. It ended the day at one-thousand-771-point-44.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing 39-point-49 points, or seven-point-01 percent, to close at 524.The Korea Exchange activated trading curbs – circuit breakers and sidecar -- on the main and the secondary markets after they fell over eight percent in the morning.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened 12-point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-219-point-three won.The won-dollar rate soared to a four-year high to one-thousand-222-point-five won per dollar at one point during the trading.