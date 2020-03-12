Menu Content

UFP Chief Criticizes Ruling Bloc for Focus on Financial Aid Despite Global Economic Crisis

The head of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) blasted the ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Friday for pandering to voters with its offers of financial support amid the coronavirus outbreak, despite the current global economic crisis.

At a meeting with party officials, UFP Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn expressed concerns over domestic and overseas agencies downgrading South Korea's growth outlook as economic uncertainties mount at home and abroad.

Hwang's remarks came in response to DP Chair Lee Hae-chan's reported pressuring of Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki to increase the government's extra budget plan the previous day.

Hwang argued that the effect of temporary recovery aid and coupon distributions for the public would be limited, and urged the government to instead collect less taxes from businesses and people so there would be enough money floating in the market.

In order to encourage more spending, Hwang said the government should lower the minimum wage and expand exemptions to the 52-hour workweek system.
