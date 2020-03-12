Ex-Court Administration Official Granted Bail

Photo : YONHAP News

A former official of the National Court Administration who has been on trial for over a year for his alleged role in a judicial influence-peddling scandal will be released on bail.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday accepted the bail request filed by Im Jong-heon last week. It comes 503 days after his arrest in October 2018.The former vice director of the court administration was expected to be released from the Seoul Detention Center within the day. His detainment period was originally scheduled to last through July.In regards to its decision, the court cited the low risk of Im contacting other witnesses and his diminished ability to influence them since other related figures in the case have already given their testimonies.He will have to comply with five conditions of release, including a pledge that he will not destroy evidence. Im's residence will also be restricted and court permission will be necessary if he plans to move or go abroad.If he violates these conditions, he may be arrested.