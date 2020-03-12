S. Korea, US to Hold New Defense Cost-Sharing Talks Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will hold another round of talks on military defense cost-sharing next week.According to the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Friday, the seventh round of negotiations on their Special Measures Agreement(SMA) is set to kick off Tuesday in Los Angeles.The ministry said the South Korean government will adhere to the basic principle of fair and reasonable cost-sharing as it holds close discussions with the U.S. so they can reach a swift and mutually-agreeable deal.It also relayed the government’s anticipation the talks will be held in a way that strengthens the alliance and their joint defense posture.Washington reportedly lowered its initial demand by one billion dollars and asked Seoul to pay roughly four billion dollars to cover the cost of stationing U.S. Forces Korea on the peninsula this year. Seoul still regards the cost unrealistic and is expected to bring a new proposal to the table.The upcoming talks come two months since their last meeting in Washington D.C. and two weeks before a threatened furlough of Korean workers at U.S. military bases in South Korea is set to take effect.If an outright agreement is deemed difficult to reach during the negotiations, Seoul may seek a partial agreement focused on pay for South Korean base workers and deal with remaining cost issues later.South Korea's top negotiator Jeong Eun-bo will again sit down with his U.S. counterpart James DeHart during the two-day talks. The meeting was initially expected to be held in Seoul but may have been changed after the U.S. placed tougher entry restrictions on foreign arrivals amid the COVID-19 outbreak.