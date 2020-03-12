S. Korea to Ban Short-Selling of All Listed Shares from Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's financial watchdog has decided to ban short-selling of all shares listed on local stock markets for the next six months to deal with increasing market volatility amid the coronavirus pandemic.The decision by the Financial Services Commission(FSC) came Friday after the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) tumbled earlier in the day before it closed down over three percent to fall to a near seven-year low.Stocks listed on the KOSPI, the tech-heavy KOSDAQ as well as the KONEX, which is focused on small and mid-sized firms, will be all subject to the new restriction from Monday through September 15.It is the first time in nine years Seoul has imposed an outright short-selling ban since it sought to contain the fallout from the European debt crisis in 2011 and before that the global financial crisis in 2008.The Finance Ministry initially made moves to place such a ban on certain highly volatile shares by announcing a related regulatory scheme on Tuesday, but the stock market has plunged for three consecutive days since then.On Friday, the Korea Exchange had to activate trading curbs – a sidecar and circuit breaker – on the main and the secondary markets after they plummeted over eight percent in the morning.Under short-selling schemes, investors rent stocks with prices that are expected to fall and sell them and then buy them back after the prices drop.