Teachers Demand Further Delay of New Semester Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Photo : YONHAP News

A major teachers association in South Korea is demanding further delay of the start of the new semester for kindergartens, primary and secondary schools as COVID-19 continues to spread in the country.The Korean Federation of Teachers’ Association said in a statement on Friday that over 300 students, teachers and administrators have been infected with the contagious disease so far. It warned the safety of students and school staff will be on the line if schools reopen on March 23 as scheduled.The federation also argued that if a premature reopening later leads to schools closing due to potential infections, it will cause greater damageIt urged education authorities to review longer-term issues and measures, including a reduction in class days and hours as well as the provision of face masks.An online petition posted on the presidential office's website calling for extended postponement of the new semester has drawn more than 65-thousand signatures as of Friday.Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae earlier expressed some reservations about further delaying the start of schools but said it's matter that should be judged after gathering opinions from health authorities and experts.